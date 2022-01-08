Commerce Bank Has $40.87 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $40,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 123,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 927,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,219 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 222.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 456,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,566,000 after acquiring an additional 315,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 183.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

