Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $34,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $96.44 and a one year high of $127.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

