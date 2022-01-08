Commerce Bank Buys 5,809 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $164.64 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.43. The company has a market capitalization of $248.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

