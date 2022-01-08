Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.57.

CMA stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. Comerica has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 241.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $29,443,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

