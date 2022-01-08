Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

