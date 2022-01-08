Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.67.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,285,000 after buying an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after buying an additional 195,058 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 150,249 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after buying an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

