Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. 120,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,092. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

