Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

