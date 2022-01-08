Collateral Pay (COLL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $674.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $470,922.85 and approximately $674.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.54 or 0.07610927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00075090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,860.68 or 0.99794663 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

