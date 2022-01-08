Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.20.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 658,739 shares of company stock valued at $206,694,883.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.12. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

