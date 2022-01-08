Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 236,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period.

RQI stock remained flat at $$17.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

