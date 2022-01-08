Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CGTX stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55). As a group, research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peggy Wallace acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

