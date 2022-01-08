Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.56.

KO stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

