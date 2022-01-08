CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 954,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after purchasing an additional 189,042 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in CMS Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 45,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

