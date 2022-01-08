Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in December

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPF opened at $23.10 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

