Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Lowered by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,936 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 2.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.4% in the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after acquiring an additional 404,963 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $419,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,996 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $23.34 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

