Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Up 20.2% in December

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE:CLW traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.86. 76,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.19 million, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.17. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,621,000 after purchasing an additional 415,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 644,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 265,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
