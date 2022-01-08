Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Up 20.2% in December

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

NYSE:CLW traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.86. 76,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.19 million, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.17. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,621,000 after purchasing an additional 415,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 644,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 265,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.