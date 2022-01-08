ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 71.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $25.14 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.