ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after buying an additional 204,115 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,245,000 after buying an additional 412,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,340,000 after buying an additional 679,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

