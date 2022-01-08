ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

FULC stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $617.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

