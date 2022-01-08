ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,392 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock worth $71,897,221 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

