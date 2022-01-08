ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,188.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,152,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 1,063,443 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Boston Partners increased its position in CEMEX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,148,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,900,000 after purchasing an additional 190,759 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CEMEX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in CEMEX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 796,439 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.24. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

