ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Vertical Research cut Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.94. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

