ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

