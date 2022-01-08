ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 94,549 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 14,523.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Daseke worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 218,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 264,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSKE opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.09. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.05 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

