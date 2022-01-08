Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 634,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares during the quarter. Clarim Acquisition comprises 0.7% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Clarim Acquisition worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 396.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $107,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $965,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CLRM opened at $9.84 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.