Civic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.02 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Civic coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $206.72 million and approximately $25.02 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00058528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

