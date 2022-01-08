Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 4,802 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $93,975.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $7,808.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $48,956.16.

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $150,117.73.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 45.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 96,030 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Civeo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Civeo during the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.