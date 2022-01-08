Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to report $142.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.87 million and the lowest is $142.20 million. Civeo reported sales of $133.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $577.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.80 million to $577.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $614.87 million, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $622.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $129,520.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 107,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,879 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Civeo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 3.54. Civeo has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

