Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $54.22 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

