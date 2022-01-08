Citigroup Reiterates Sell Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($10.11) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($10.24) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.55) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.20) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 742.62 ($10.01).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 621.80 ($8.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 562.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 715.87. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.76).

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,987.02). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,562 shares of company stock worth $1,810,035 in the last 90 days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

