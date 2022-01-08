Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 993,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 605,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,199,494. The company has a market capitalization of $255.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

