CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Trading Down 0.3%

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.60. 75,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 93,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CION Invt in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter. CION Invt had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 93.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Estrada bought 3,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $50,141.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Roman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,895 shares of company stock worth $200,929 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CION Invt Company Profile (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

