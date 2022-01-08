Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.58.

CNK opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

