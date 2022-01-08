Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Update

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 4,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 41.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,991,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 1,748,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cinedigm by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

