Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 683,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.92. The stock had a trading volume of 188,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,934. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

