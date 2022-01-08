Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.94.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.72. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.