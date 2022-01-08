Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHYHY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.54.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $25.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.