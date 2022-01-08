China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the November 30th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.8 days.
CYYHF stock remained flat at $$1.17 during trading on Friday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
