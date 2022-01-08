China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the November 30th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.8 days.

CYYHF stock remained flat at $$1.17 during trading on Friday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

