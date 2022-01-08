China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:ZNH traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.46. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

