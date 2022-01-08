China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:ZNH traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.46. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
