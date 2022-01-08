China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Shares of LFC stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 74.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 130.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

