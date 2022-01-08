Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,219,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $123,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

