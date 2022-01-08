Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

CQP stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

