Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

