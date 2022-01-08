CheesecakeSwap Token Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $168,878.24 and approximately $12.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00060354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00079564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.80 or 0.07621858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,807.08 or 0.99926975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007354 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.