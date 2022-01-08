Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

CHKP stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

