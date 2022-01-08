Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

AGZ opened at $116.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.32. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $119.64.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.