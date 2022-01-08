Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 648 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.71. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

