Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 648 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period.

NYSE TSM opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

