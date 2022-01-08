Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 56,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,491,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.